‘This is something I think about all year’ – William McGuigan and haunted corn maze in Belfast

William McGuigan was helping the Chuckwagon Farm Market get ready for its first haunted corn maze six years ago, there was a problem.

“We were having a hard time finding scarers.”

McGuigan was in the Montague Regional High School Disney Choir and it had to raise money for its trip to Florida over March break. McGuigan went to choir director Christie Beck with an idea.

Choir members would participate in the four-night event, scaring those who dared to enter. When it was all over, half the proceeds would go to those in the choir who helped.

For the first two years, the market kept the rest, until McGuigan thought it would be a good idea to donate it to charity.

“We’ve been donating the other half to local charities ever since.”

A lot of effort goes into making the haunted corn maze each year and this year it’s holding a special haunted night on Friday, Oct. 13, said Beck.

“Friday the 13th will be the theme of the night. We’ll have 13 Jasons hiding throughout the maze to jump out and scare people.”

The work is worth it, said a former member of the Disney choir, Michael Ferguson.

“When you see it come together and see people enjoy the event, that’s the best part.”

Beck said they’re expecting a big crowd, not just for that night, but also for the other four nights after, which will be the weekends of Oct. 20 and 27.

“People love it. They will stand in the cold, the rain, whatever weather.”

The other four nights will be centred on the popular Stephen King movie It released in September, said Beck.

“We’ll be having a clown-themed maze for the other nights. We’re really hoping to freak people out.”

Ferguson said the public loves coming out and supporting the community.

“I remember having a few customers come multiple nights one year. People love that this supports a local school cause at the same time.”

McGuigan said it’s not just the public that enjoys it either.

“This is something I think about all year.”

Ferguson said members of the choir also think it’s a great way to raise money for their trip.

“It’s always fun to be hiding in the corn waiting for people to come along to spook.”

