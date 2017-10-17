The interview – The view from the other side of the microphone

By Emily Acorn

Sean Casey remembers the interview with a reporter in 2011.

The reporter camped outside Casey’s campaign office for about half an hour. When Casey came back, the reporter immediately started grilling him, saying Casey was only going to win because the votes were fixed and he knew people.

“The fix was in one of the back room boys,” the reporter said.

The interview lasted about five minutes and Casey lost his cool for 15 seconds. The 15 seconds made it on the air and nothing else.

“It didn’t matter what my answer was, his mind was set.”

Casey hasn’t run into that problem again.

“I have definitely learned from that incident especially since it happened on my home turf.”

Bush Dumville remembers the interview with Kerry Campbell last month because it was great.

The Liberal backbench MLA had an interview with the CBC on suicide prevention. He proposed all MLAs take a suicide prevention course available through the Canadian Mental Health Association.

After an Islander reached out to Bush in a moment of crisis he realized he wasn’t equipped for the situation, he said.

“This person was screaming for help and I didn’t know what to do.”

People in the community reach out to police officers and churches, but they are also reaching out to MLAs, said Bush.

“I don’t feel qualified or trained in that regard.”

His message was delivered clearly and because he provided an actual incident he felt heard. He received a lot of positive feedback.

“In addition to TV, the entire interview was also carried on CBC radio.”

Former CBC news anchor Bruce Rainnie uses a live Bruce Springsteen performance, available on YouTube, as an example of how an interview should be conducted.

He showed journalism students a live Bruce Springsteen concert where the band played the song, You can Never Tell, for the first time on the spot.

Springsteen hummed a melody. The audience joined in and Springsteen started strumming his guitar.

He counted the band in. They joined the melody in unison. Springsteen started singing the first verse then one by one motioned each musician to do a solo.

In order to make this happen Springsteen had to make the musicians feel comfortable, said Rainnie.

“It’s an excellent metaphor to describe good interviewing.”

It is also an example of why it’s important to trust your instincts and theirs, said Rainnie.

“Your job is to make them comfortable.”

