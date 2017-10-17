Rucking together – UPEI men’s rugby team share bumps, bruises, goals

By Ben Macintosh

Sept. 15, 2017

Ross Hastie knows something about big hits.

“In Grade 12 during the semifinal game against Colonel Gray, I tackled someone and I turned the wrong way, so he landed on me, and I bruised three of my ribs. That’s like the worst injury I’ve ever gotten,” said the UPEI men’s rugby team rookie in an interview Sept. 14.

Isaac Kirkland said people usually remember their injuries.

“Most people who play rugby have a good injury story. I’ve never had a serious injury. Sometimes I’m really sore after games, but it only lasts a couple days. Injuries really aren’t as frequent as people think, but when they happen they can be really bad.”

Kirkland, a mathematics and engineering student at UPEI, is a second-year veteran of the UPEI men’s rugby team. He also plays for the P.E.I. Mudmen team in the summer.

He has loved rugby since he first played in Grade 10.

“It’s much more different than any other team sport I play. Rugby is all about working together and very team oriented.”

He has finally adapted to the level of university rugby, Kirkland said.

“The university game is two 40-minute halves whereas in high school it was 25-minute games. There’s a lot more talent in the university game, and of course everyone is much bigger.”

Hastie, a second-year business administration student, started playing rugby at the same time as Kirkland, but he took a year off to adjust to the Holland College schedule.

“It was really the only sport in high school that let you tackle, so that’s what brought me to it. Then the brotherhood that comes along with it, hanging out with all the people on your team every day, is probably the best part about it.”

Camaraderie is what is going to give them a good chance to win the league, he said.

“We have such a good team. They played Mudmen all summer, so they’ve been playing together all year. The chemistry is there so I think we have a great chance to win it this year.”

Kirkland said this could be their year.

“We have a really strong team, we have strong returning players and some really good rookies. Last year we had a lot of early morning practices, but this year people seem to want to play a lot more.”

Samuel Duguay, a fifth year business student at UPEI, is playing his fifth year with the Panthers rugby team.

This might be one of best rugby teams in recent years, he said.

“We’re getting younger as a team, but we have a lot of good mix experienced returning players, and skilled rookies.”

Duguay plays the fullback position, which gets stressful sometimes.

“We’re usually the smaller quicker players. On defense we’re the last line, we hang deep and wait for kicks or people who break and are trying to score a try. On offense we usually start it off, either by running as far as we can or looking for passes.”

One player who stands out to Duguay, Kirkland and Hastie is Mark Lloyd.

“Mark Lloyd is a veteran player. He has great fakes and looks really confortable on the pitch,” said Duguay.

UPEI won its first game of the season 54-7 against the St. Thomas club team, said Duguay.

“I’m feeling very confident in the team. There was a lot of things in that game that we can work on, to tweak and improve.”

Advertisements