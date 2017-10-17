Road blowouts can happen in a flash, then comes the repair job

By Grace Gormley

It was 11:30 on a dark night when the Sherwood Road collapsed.

Norman Dewar remembers the 2014 incident clearly, and the damage that followed. In a half hour, half the road was gone.

“It was a catastrophic failure,” said Dewar, co-ordinator of the Ellen’s Creek Watershed group.

People don’t realize how quickly road blowouts can happen, he said.

“If the same thing happened at Queen’s Arm intersection, somebody could have easily been killed there.”

The busy intersection connecting the Trans-Canada, North River Road and Lower Malpeque Road has been shut down for a two-week construction project, which began Sept. 18.

A new storm draining system will replace the 75-year-old pipe. The old one, which could have failed or eroded, would have resulted in a road collapse similar to the Sherwood Road.

Businesses in the area are frustrated with the lack of business because of the shutdown, as well as drivers struggling to get into Charlottetown.

But the city simply could not have planned the timing out any better, Dewar said.

“Nobody ever talks about the environmental impacts.”

The road collapse in 2014 caused silt and debris to wash into the nearby stream, wiping out fish eggs and habitats, he said.

“We lost so many young and breeding populations. It took two years to restore it back to the way it was.”

If the same thing happened at Queens Arm’s, it would mean the destruction of habitat in the Charlottetown Harbor. Oyster beds and eel grass would be smothered, trees and banks would be washed away, and hurt fish and aquatic species, he said.

“There are smelts in the spring, trout in the fall and also brook trout in the stream that all flow through this storm drain. These things don’t happen at convenient times,” Dewar laughed.

Brook Robblee, evening manager at the Tim Horton’s on the corner of the intersection, knows all about that.

The normally hectic location has been feeling the impact of the closure.

“It’s noticeably slower. We had to cut the regular staff in half.”

While good to relax for once, it’s still disappointing, said Robblee.

“People are starting to realize they can get to the front entrance but it’s still a dead zone in here.”

And as for driver detours, those who have to work in Charlottetown in the mornings are experiencing major delays.

Adam MacEachern, junior project manager at the Province House, understands this.

Many of his colleagues have been showing up late, and frustrated. He has been avoiding the traffic by leaving his house earlier, MacEachern said.

“I have to wake up at the butt-crack of dawn anyway.”

Councillor Terry Bernard, chair of the city’s public works department, recognized the inconvenience, but this will allow the work to be done as quickly as possible, he said in a release.

“The city appreciates that this project will be a major disruption and frustration for area businesses and the traveling public, but it is necessary that this storm channel be replaced proactively instead of reacting after the storm pipe and potentially the road collapses.”

