Looking for differences proves a challenge for some watching Tory leadership race

By Ben Macintosh

Oct. 17, 2017

Darby White has had a close look at the two men running for the P.E.I. Progressive Conservative party leadership.

And he doesn’t see much difference between them.

White was at the Murphy’s Community Centre on Sept. 26 for the debate.

“James Aylward seems like a good politician. He’s really well connected in the community. He goes to church and participates in Stratford area groups.”

White would’ve liked to see a more engaging debate.

“They took more time challenging the Liberal government than they did each others statements.”

Brad Trivers, the MLA from the Rustico-Emerald district, used his closing remarks to try to differentiate himself from Aylward.

One way he is different is his stance on donations to political parties, Trivers said.

“He (Aylward) wants to put a ban on all union and corporate donations. Well I say, it doesn’t matter where a donation comes from. It’s the integrity of the politician and political party that accept it that matter.”

Another difference is how he will handle the E-gaming scandal, he said referring to the Liberal government spending millions in 2009 on a failed online gambling initiative.

“When the PC party forms government under my leadership, we will call E-gaming witnesses before public accounts, get to the bottom of this scandal and hold those responsible, accountable once and for all.”

Aylward, the MLA for Stratford-Kinlock area, stressed he will work towards getting more tax breaks for Islanders.

“We need more tax breaks for small businesses, especially those in rural P.E.I., to leave more money in Islanders pockets.”

We also need to get more creative about jobs, he said.

“Entrepreneurs are the ones creating all the jobs right now, we need to support them and help them grow their businesses.”

The final debate is Oct. 4 at Brudenell and the leadership polls open Oct. 14.

