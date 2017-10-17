Hammad Ahmed saw policy, it didn’t feel right. It was policy on sexual assaults

By Ethan Paquet

Sept. 14, 2017

Hammad Ahmed was reading the UPEI student union policy when something didn’t feel right.

It was the policy on sexual assaults, which didn’t meet his expectations.

So Ahmed and another student union member began writing their own policy.

Now, the student union president hopes the new policy will increase awareness about the issue of sexual violence against students. But first, people need to know what consent is, he said.

“Consent is an agreement between both parties to have sex. Not just one person, both people.”

Having the policy ready for September was important to Ahmed, since this is the time most sexual assaults happen on students, he said.

“People are returning to school, new students who might not be from Charlottetown and might not know what they’re getting themselves into.”

Ahmed doesn’t have information on the frequency of sexual assaults on campus, but he believes it is best to have a plan in place in the event something does happen.

But even if someone is willing to have sex, it doesn’t mean they are consenting, Ahmed said.

“When you’re intoxicated, you can’t give consent. There is much more to it than just saying yes.”

Holly Coombs helped Ahmed. She wanted to help those at risk find a voice when they are uncomfortable in a situation.

“We just want raise awareness to the importance of only having sex if both people want it, so if they both say yes.”

The plan has been well received not only by students and faculty, but by members of the Charlottetown police, Coombs said.

“We have an officer coming to give a speech about what happens if you don’t get consent and he will lead a walk through campus to show support for students.”

UPEI student Megan McKenna doesn’t know any students who have been victims of sexual assault on campus, but she will feel safer with a plan in action, she said.

“It only makes sense to have something in place.”

She will participate in the walk around campus, and she hopes lots of other students will as well.

“I think it will help show that rape won’t be tolerated here and that we will have each others backs.”

