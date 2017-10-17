Calling all zombies…P.E.I. group recruits for biggest flash mob fundraiser yet

By Alison Jenkins

Sept 18, 2017

The zombies are coming to town, and they are notoriously picky eaters.

That might be for the best, because the food bank needs all its food for the living residents of P.E.I.

The zombies will actually be part of Thriller PEI 2017 – a group of locals who dance in exchange for donations for the food bank. The group is looking for some “fresh” zombies to start rehearsals Sunday, Sept. 24.

For co-organizer Cheryl Cannon the Food Bank is the primary reason to join the dance.

“It’s a vital service to people.”

Cannon chuckles as she described the teaching format for the rehearsals.

“There’s no ‘who’… It’s all of us.”

And it’s for everyone.

“I’m 61. If I can learn Thriller, anyone can learn Thriller.”

Together, they break the routine into pieces and the group works through the six-minute, 30-second song one section at a time, Cannon said.

Jordi Segers is a veteran zombie. He enjoys performing with the group and seeing the excitement of the crowd.

“Hardly anything is as spectacular as seeing a group of people dance the same dance.”

The zombies will rise from rehearsals to dance at the Hurricane football game Oct. 14 or 28 and the main event is set for outside the Confederation Centre on Oct. 28.

SUB-HEAD: looking to grow

Last year the troupe had 40 participants

“Not the biggest year,” said Cannon.

She’s recruiting now and numbers are growing.

“I have a lofty goal this year, 50-100 zombies,” she said. “Thriller can only survive with fresh faces.”

Cannon has canvassed the two Charlottetown high schools and she has been getting permission to put posters in staff lunchrooms.

“There’s a lot of hours put into this,” she said of her commitment to recruiting and organizing.

Future zombie dancers can sign up for five rehearsals, held weekly, for $20. This money, and any money donated during performances, goes to the food bank as cash so it can buy things that aren’t donated.

As part of the recruitment, they’re planning some mini-mobs around Charlottetown over the next month and a half, said Segers.

“We might pop up in unexpected places.”

The group welcomes anyone who’s interested.

“Everyone can learn it,” said Segers.

And improvising is part of the act. If you stumble that’s alright.

“You play it off as a zombie… you have a limb falling off, that’s totally fine.”

Advertisements