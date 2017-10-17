At the market – ‘You can think of walking the beach and collecting seaglass as your job’

By Chloe Goodyear

Oct. 17, 2017

John MacFarlene has been selling his handmade seaglass crafts at the Charlottetown Farmer’s Market for 43 years.

MacFarlene was a teacher before he got involved with the market.

Now he and his wife own Seaglass, where they make their own jewellery and crafts out of seaglass.

“You can think of walking the beach and collecting this as your job.”

Bernie Plourde says the Charlottetown Farmers Market is different than other markets. Plourde has been the manager and only employee of the market for the past three years.

The market is based on a membership program they share with the vendors. Plourde said that 90 per cent of the roughly 80 vendors are members.

“It’s co-operative, so all the members own a piece of it.”

Once a member, you become part owner of the building, he said.

“You don’t pay shares, you just pay a membership fee.”

The market is also a not-for-profit organization, he said.

“It’s an entity all to its own. Now all the members make money but the entity of the Charlottetown Farmer’s Market is a not-for-profit.”

There isn’t a big turn around for new vendors, said Plourde.

“When you’re in and you’ve got something to sell, people don’t want to leave. It’s good business for most.

“There’s a fairly lengthy waiting list.”

Vendors like Paige Harris, owner of Haris Leatherworks, doesn’t have to worry about the waiting list.

“I started 10 years ago, so this is my tenth season as a full time vendor.”

Harris likes the unity of the membership program the market offers.

“I believe in community and I believe that we’re all in this together and I like being a part of something.”

This is her only market experience as a vendor and she was a patron before she thought of starting her own business.

“It seemed like a happy place. People here really believe in what they’re doing so I was always drawn to it.”

Not all members are full time. Arlene MacAusland, who owns Twisted Knickers, is a seasonal vendor.

“This will be my fourth summer. I’m one of the summer people and I’m normally outside.”

MacAusland likes the social benefits of the market.

“This is where I get my weekly dose of people. I like seeing the tourists that come and I love seeing the regulars that come every week.”

She has sold in craft shops, before but this is her only experience at a market as a vendor.

MacFarlene knows all about the market.

The market has had a few location changes before it settled where it is now in 1985.

“We were downtown for a few years and we were part of the movement from Queen Street, to the train station, to here.”

The years he has spent with the market hasn’t left him a lot of time for other markets, he said.

“I haven’t gone to other markets.”

The market provides simple pleasures, he said.

“You meet a lot of nice people. Gives you an opportunity to sell a product that you’re happy with.”

The Charlottetown Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and seasonally from June to October on Wednesdays.

It is at 100 Belvedere Ave. in Charlottetown.

Bernie Plourde, manager of the Charlottetown Farmer’s Market, stands in one of the many booths inside the market on Sept. 11, 2017. Chloe Goodyear photo.

