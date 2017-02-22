Old church become’s P.E.I.’s newest wedding and events venue

By Tori Vail

Jan. 11, 2017

Marly Anderson and her husband Greg took a drive to Victoria-by-the-sea and passed a 140-year-old church for sale.

“I have always wanted to buy my own business,” Marly said.

So she did. The P.E.I. couple soon begin renovating and they plan to open The Grand Victorian Weddings and Events Venue by June.

The couple was walking in Victoria-by-the-Sea and saw how beautiful the scenery, and all the shops and restaurants were.

“I knew right then it would be a perfect place for a destination wedding. People will love it.”

When the couple thinks back to their own wedding day, they remember a lot of stress, Marly said.

“I want this to be a stress-free wedding for the couple. I love weddings and I am going to take care as much as the couple needs.”

But it hasn’t been an easy process so far, Greg said.

“It will be worth it, but there is a lot of work to be done.”

Everyone will love P.E.I. and all Victoria-by-the-Sea has to offer, he said.

“I know everyone is going to love my wife’s enthusiasm, and her passion for weddings.”

The venue is a three-storey building equipped with a basement filled with lounge chairs, pool tables and TVs. The top storey is a place for the bridal party to get ready. It turns into a suite at night.

There are two bedrooms and a full kitchen. It is also a five-minute walk to all the shops and restaurants.

The couple already have four bookings for the sumer and one in the winter.

“We are so excited for the first wedding.” Marly said.

