Father inspired Holland College runner

By Sean Sullivan

Feb. 2, 2017

A Holland College cross country team runner started running to achieve a healthy lifestyle after his father underwent triple by-pass surgery.

Scott Langille, a native of New Glasgow, N.S. was in Grade 6 when he joined a running club at Acadia Street School in New Glasgow.

Langille said he didn’t play any sport until he decided to take his dad surgery seriously.

Langille said his first was Grade 4 during a school meet.

“It was on track and I won the 100m and I was not tall and a little chubby.”

Langille said he couldn’t pin down a proudest moment.

“Every moment is a proud moment.”

Langille said he loves the thrill of Cross Country

“It’s so adventurous it give me the thrill.”

Today, Langille stands about 6’ 3” and is slim and lanky, with dreams of making the Olympic team by 2024 for either a marathon or 10,000 metre.

Langille also said he would like to run across Canada someday

Langille and his Hurricanes teammates are trying to reach nationals for the first time in the school’s history.

The Hurricanes have already made a piece of history by winning the first two meets of the year and earlier in the week, making the CCAA rankings for the first time.

Langille said he thinks the team will win but it will take hard work and dedication to finish out the year.

“ We have a very strong team…No goofing around ,just hard work and dedication to practice.”

The ACAA championship race will take place on Oct. 24 in Brookvale, P.E.I.

Brookvale is the home course for the Hurricanes but also the toughest on circuit.

Langille said he just going to pace himself and try not to lose position.

“Pacing myself through the course and just trying not to lose my spot and try to gain another spot.”