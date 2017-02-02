Cornwall man’s ‘persuadable bouncer’ goes viral

By Emily Acorn

Feb. 2, 2017

A Cornwall man innocently became a viral meme called the persuadable bouncer.

Twenty three-year-old Brett Sanderson and girlfriend, Sofia Tweel, were going out on a date when the meme was born.

By definition, a meme is a humorous image that is copied, often with slight variations, and then spread rapidly by Internet users.

The persuadable bouncer is a photo showing a series of four images. The first image in the top left hand corner is something that is considered lame or negative. The picture beside it on the right is Sanderson standing in front of a closed door. Underneath those images, on the bottom left hand corner, is something considered cool, and beside that shows Sanderson opening the door.

It came about innocently enough. The two were on the way out when Tweel made a joke about Sanderson’s outfit. She looked like a security guard.

They took the two photos and sent them to their friend who runs a blog website called White and Faded. He made the first meme and it took off.

It’s been three years since then and the meme continues to circle social media websites like SMOSH, LaDBible, Reddit and Tumblr.

He has had some media attention from popular blogs, and says he is always hearing about different versions of the meme he hasn’t seen yet.

“I’ll never know what it’s come to.”