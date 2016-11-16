Watching Trump win: ‘Normally it’s a bunch of religious nutbags talking there, that day it was political nutbags’

By Kyle LaRusic

Nov. 14, 2016

Taylor Purcell lay in bed stunned as Donald Trump was announced the 45th president of the United States. Her worst nightmare had come true.

All throughout the day of the election, all anybody talked about was the vote.

Purcell’s social media filled with comments about Trump and Clinton with arguments breaking out everywhere.

At Purcell’s school in Florida, there is a section where people can go to voice their opinion on different topics and it was taken over by political talk.

“Normally it’s a bunch of religious nutbags talking there, but that day it was political nutbags,” Purcell said.

Purcell had class at 6 p.m. that day and was paying no attention to what was going on during it.

“I literally sat there and watched as Florida turned blue and red… back and forth.”

Throughout the night, her attention was on the election.

For the last 18 months, people would joke about Trump becoming president, but they and thought it could never happen. At 11:30 p.m. that night, everyone realized he had a good shot at winning it, she said.

By 3:30 a.m. Trump had been elected. Purcell’s worst nightmare had come true.

She took the next day off of work and just laid in bed thinking about what had just happened.

“After all the progress the LGBT community and other communities made, it could potentially be ruined by one man.”

She fears for the people who could be affected by this and hopes for the best.

“We are not being melodramatic, this is a logical fear.”

People at Holland College have also been stunned by what happened.

Student Beklas Ordogan said it’s crazy and this proves how stupid Americans are.

“They just elected a war-hungry president and that’s literally the last thing we need,” he said.

Student Glen Hughes said they didn’t have a choice.

“I think they just voted for the lesser of two evils. Either way I think this election was over-emphasized.”

Student Ashley Gervig said people are over-thinking what’s going to happen.

“I’m one of those people that’s in-between. Yes it’s bad that he’s a racist but he never showed his political side. We need to wait and see to make a proper judgment.”

Student Katy Barnes agreed.

“It’s not as big of a deal as people are making it. He has a whole council beside him now so he’ll be more controlled.